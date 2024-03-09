 Skip to main content
Eagles confirm return of key veteran for 1 final season

March 9, 2024
by Grey Papke
Eagles helmet

Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles confirmed Saturday that a standout veteran will be returning for one final season.

Brandon Graham will return to the Eagles on a one-year deal, the team announced. The veteran pass rusher has previously suggested 2024 will be his final season and will serve as a “farewell tour.”

Graham, a 14-year veteran, has been one of the Eagles’ core players for over a decade. He has 73 career regular season sacks, not including the famous strip-sack of Tom Brady that helped clinch an Eagles win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. He will provide veteran leadership in what may wind up being a transitional season for the team’s defensive line.

The Eagles will appreciate having the likes of Graham around, as several longtime stalwarts appear to be on their way out.

