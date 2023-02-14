Eagles player’s wife had absurd criticism of Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs benefitted from a controversial call toward the end of their win in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, and one Philadelphia Eagles player’s wife thinks the champions should be less proud of their accomplishment because of it.

Leah Covey, the wife of Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey, wrote on social media that she was “embarrassed for the Chiefs” that they were celebrating on the field at State Farm Stadium “after the weakest holding call.” Apparently she felt Kansas City players should have skipped the Lombardi Trophy presentation and gone straight to the locker room following their 38-35 win over the Eagles.

If we're being honest, Eagles WR Britian Covey's wife saying she's embarrassed for the Chiefs celebrating the Super Bowl is worse than anything Jackson Mahomes put out. pic.twitter.com/Bkhv7qAAzP — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) February 13, 2023

You can understand why Covey was upset with the result, but that was a pretty sad way of showing it. Players feel a lot of emotions after they win the Super Bowl, but embarrassment has probably never been among them.

The Chiefs had a 3rd-and-8 at the Philadelphia 15 with the game tied at 35 and 1:54 left. They were awarded a first down after Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for a hold on JuJu Smith-Schuster (video here). That gave Kansas City a first down and allowed them to take almost all of the time off the clock before kicking a game-winning field goal.

While many felt the officials should have let the hold go, Bradberry made a surprising admission about it. Even he probably disagrees with Mrs. Covey.