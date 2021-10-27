 Skip to main content
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni ruthlessly mocked for using awkward analogy

October 27, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Nick Sirianni coaches a game

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has quickly become known for being one of the more eccentric coaches in the NFL, and he has outdone himself with his latest analogy.

With the Eagles having lost five of their last six games, Sirianni spoke with reporters on Wednesday about the importance of a team showing growth even if the results are not there. He said he showed his players a picture of a flower coming through the ground to illustrate the importance of having strong roots.

Sirianni rambled for about two minutes straight about everyone “doing our part to water” and make sure the plant grows. You can see the clip below:

We’re not sure how Eagles players reacted to the symbolism, but Twitter wasn’t very kind to Sirianni.

It’s too early to tell if the Eagles made the right hire with Sirianni. What we can safely say, however, is that he’s a bit of an oddball. That was pretty obvious with the methods he used to test the competitive spirits of NFL prospects.

The 2-5 Eagles travel to Detroit this weekend to take on a Lions team that has yet to win a game. If Philly can’t come away with a victory, their season could spiral out of control in a hurry.

