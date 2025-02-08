Eagles make big decision about star player’s Super Bowl status

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially made a major decision regarding the status of one star player for Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles are activating pass rusher Brandon Graham from injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The move means Graham will be able to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs less than three months after suffering a torn triceps.

Comeback complete: The #Eagles are activating veteran edge Brandon Graham from IR after tearing his triceps in late November. He’s eligible to play in Super Bowl LIX after being a full participant on Friday. pic.twitter.com/YXFiRUjZXd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2025

Graham suffered what was believed to be a season-ending triceps tear in Week 12, but he hinted that a Super Bowl return might be in the cards after the team won the NFC Championship. The team took things a step further after that by designating him to return from injured reserve, and he was able to get in a full practice on Friday ahead of the Super Bowl.

Graham is one of the most celebrated players in modern Eagles history. The 36-year-old has spent his entire 15-year career with Philadelphia, and his strip sack of Tom Brady late in Super Bowl LII was vital in the team’s victory that day. This season, he contributed 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 11 regular season games prior to the injury.

Philadelphia’s defensive line has been a huge factor in its success, particularly in the playoffs. Getting Graham back only makes the unit better, even if it is unclear how big a role Graham might play after being out for so long.