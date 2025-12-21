Larry Brown Sports

Eagles fans all said the same thing about kicker Jake Elliott

Jake Elliott after missing a field goal

The Philadelphia Eagles had another rough first half on offense during Saturday’s game against the Washington Commanders, but nobody had it worse than kicker Jake Elliott.

Elliott missed three field goals in the first half of the game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., all of them off to the left. One of the misses was nullified by a penalty, but Elliott missed the kick again from even closer.

With his two official misses on Saturday, Elliott has now missed six of his last ten field goal attempts. That had Eagles fans ready to say farewell to him despite his status as a franchise legend.

Elliott has spent his entire career with the Eagles and was part of both of the franchise’s Super Bowl wins. He is also one of the most highly-paid kickers in the NFL at $6 million a year, which might present a significant issue if the Eagles decide it is time to move on.

This is not the first time Elliott has gone through a spell of bad kicking. In the past, he has managed to stabilize himself, but the Eagles have to be at least a little concerned about what has happened to him over the last few weeks.

