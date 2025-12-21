Eagles fans all said the same thing about kicker Jake Elliott

The Philadelphia Eagles had another rough first half on offense during Saturday’s game against the Washington Commanders, but nobody had it worse than kicker Jake Elliott.

Elliott missed three field goals in the first half of the game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., all of them off to the left. One of the misses was nullified by a penalty, but Elliott missed the kick again from even closer.

The kick is NO GOOD as Washington keeps their lead in tact



With his two official misses on Saturday, Elliott has now missed six of his last ten field goal attempts. That had Eagles fans ready to say farewell to him despite his status as a franchise legend.

Jake Elliott has had an amazing Eagles career but you can’t keep giving away points. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) December 20, 2025

Kickers are hitting 40-50 yard field goals at an unprecedented rate this year and then there’s Jake Elliott. — | myke | 🦅 (@PhillyTruthr) December 20, 2025

Yeah it’s time to move on from Jake Elliott. Thank you for your past contributions. — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) December 20, 2025

In the season of the kicker, Jake Elliott really misses makeable kicks. — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) December 20, 2025

I love Jake Elliott for everything he did for Philly, but he is a major liability that is going to cost the Eagles in the playoffs if they don’t figure something out. Kicking has never been easier than it is this year and he is among the worst kickers in the league. — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) December 20, 2025

You cannot go into another game with Jake Elliott as your kicker. He has to go. Legend or not, this dude is awful right now — Jordie (@jordiebarstool) December 20, 2025

Elliott has spent his entire career with the Eagles and was part of both of the franchise’s Super Bowl wins. He is also one of the most highly-paid kickers in the NFL at $6 million a year, which might present a significant issue if the Eagles decide it is time to move on.

This is not the first time Elliott has gone through a spell of bad kicking. In the past, he has managed to stabilize himself, but the Eagles have to be at least a little concerned about what has happened to him over the last few weeks.