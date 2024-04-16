Eagles could be forbidden from wearing home jerseys in Brazil?

The Philadelphia Eagles have been designated the host for the NFL’s first ever game in Brazil this upcoming season, but they may not be able to wear their traditional home uniforms.

The Eagles will “host” the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 6 at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. Typically, the Eagles would wear their green uniforms for home games. However, as Oliver Salt of the Daily Mail notes, there is an informal ban on the color green at Corinthians Arena.

Fans and players are forbidden from wearing green since that is the color of Brazilian soccer club SE Palmeiras, which is SC Corinthians’ biggest rival. Corinthians apparently takes the ban seriously, as the club fined one of its former players in 2021 for wearing green cleats.

Signs have been spotted around Corinthians Arena stating that the color green is “expressly forbidden” inside the venue.

Our guess is SC Corinthians is going to have to make an exception. Both NFL teams that are playing inside their stadium wear green as their primary color. Even if the Eagles wore their black jerseys and the Packers wore their whites, there would still be plenty of green in the uniforms, on the bench areas and in the stands. Corinthians fans might have to stomach it for one night.