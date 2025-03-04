Eagles GM goes viral for quote comparing Super Bowl to sex

The Philadelphia Eagles have won two Super Bowls during Howie Roseman’s time as an executive with the team, and the general manager recently offered quite the explanation of how those victories felt for him.

Roseman has worked in the Eagles’ front office since his first gig as an intern with the team in 2000. He held the title of executive vice president of football operations when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2017. Roseman is now the GM in Philly and had a huge role in putting together the team that dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX last month.

During a Monday appearance on Todd McShay’s “The McShay Show,” Roseman delivered a legendary quote about what it feels like to win multiple championships. He compared the accomplishment to sex.

“It’s almost like the first time you have sex,” Roseman said. “You’re so glad you had sex, it’s not even the quality of it. The second time it’s like, ‘Wow, I could actually have fun and enjoy this.'”

Based on that logic, Tom Brady has gotten even more action than we thought.

Every Super Bowl win is satisfying, but Roseman’s two titles had to feel particularly sweet. The first time, the Eagles pulled off an upset win over Brady, Bill Belichick, and arguably the greatest dynasty in sports. Philly then outclassed Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to prevent the Chiefs from becoming the only NFL franchise to win three consecutive championships.

If the Eagles return to the Super Bowl next season, it would probably be best to give Roseman some privacy.