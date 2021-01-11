Jeffrey Lurie floats interesting name as Eagles head coach candidate

The Philadelphia Eagles suddenly have a very interesting head coaching job available, and owner Jeffrey Lurie is already thinking about who is going to fill it.

Speaking to the media Monday after the firing of Doug Pederson, Lurie said he wants to look for the best minority candidates as part of his search. One name he specifically mentioned: Duce Staley, a former fan favorite running back for the Eagles who currently serves as the team’s assistant head coach and running backs coach.

Lurie said that interviewing the “best minority candidates in the search” is “top of mind.” He said Duce Staley is a candidate. Mentioned how he hired Ray Rhodes in 1995, and he was proud of that hire because Rhodes was the best man for the job. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 11, 2021

Staley has been on Lurie’s radar for a while. He actually interviewed for the Eagles’ job when Pederson was originally hired.

It’s clear that the Eagles think highly of Staley as a potential head coach. He was given the chance to serve as the interim head coach when Pederson contracted COVID-19 in August, and he has nearly a decade of experience on the staff. He’s definitely a name to watch as this search gets underway.