Report: NFC team emerges as ‘prime location’ for Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu is still weighing his options in free agency, and there may be a new team at the top of the Pro Bowl safety’s list.

Mathieu had a virtual visit with the Eagles on Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Philadelphia is viewed as a “prime location” for the Honey Badger.

Sources: Free agent DB Tyrann Mathieu had a virtual visit with the #Eagles, as Philly has emerged as a prime location for one of the top free agents. The Honey Badger visited the #Saints this week, and now has done a zoom with Philly. His market is heating up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2022

Mathieu visited with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, but he cast doubt on whether he would be a fit with them. He said the primary visit for his trip to New Orleans was actually to visit family. It sounds like the Eagles have a better chance of signing Mathieu at this point than the Saints.

Mathieu, 29, had 76 tackles, a sack and three interceptions in 16 games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He is viewed as one of the top players available, and he seems content to take his time in free agency.

Photo: Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports