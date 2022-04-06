Tyrann Mathieu reveals stance on Saints after meeting

Tyrann Mathieu made an intriguing visit to the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, but even he has doubts about whether a fit exists between the two parties.

The veteran safety and New Orleans native visited the Saints, but did so while visiting with family. In other words, the visit was not the primary reason Mathieu was in New Orleans, which would seemingly make it less significant.

Mathieu said the chance to play for the Saints would be a “great opportunity,” but admitted that the team probably does not need him.

“Those guys have done a great thing,” Mathieu said, via Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. “The last couple years, they’ve been like top 5 in defense. I don’t think they really need me, but it would be good to go back home and help them win.”

Mathieu is certainly clear-eyed about the situation. The Saints already signed safety Marcus Maye to a $28.5 million contract last March, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson is poised to handle the other safety position. That really doesn’t leave room for Mathieu, who is getting more realistic interest from elsewhere.

Photo: Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports