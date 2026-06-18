Eagles are reluctant to pay 1 star player

The Philadelphia Eagles have some concerns about handing a new contract to one of their star players.

The Eagles have yet to commit to defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the form of a new contract despite having two years left on his rookie deal. That is not an accident, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Breer wrote Thursday that the Eagles are “hesitant” to pay Carter, and that the team wants to see a bit more from him “from a character perspective.”

“If Carter won’t give them that flexibility now, maybe he’ll just wait another year. Which would make this a little like the George Pickens situation in Dallas — where a team might want to see a little more from a player, just from a character perspective, before committing long term,” Breer wrote.

One can understand why the Eagles want to see a bit more growth from Carter. He was involved in a high-profile incident last season when he got ejected six seconds into the season opener for spitting at Dak Prescott . He was also involved in at least one other questionable on-field incident, too.

On the other hand, Carter is already a second-team All-Pro and one of the best young defensive linemen in the game. He could certainly justify seeking a deal that makes him among the highest-paid at his position. The Eagles, however, are not willing to go there yet.