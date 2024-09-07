Eagles reporters went viral for creative solution to X being banned in Brazil

Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love weren’t the only ones who needed backups for their teams’ Friday showdown in Brazil. A couple of Philadelphia Eagles reporters also needed to get backups of their own.

The social media website X, where reporters usually post their scoops and thoughts, is currently banned in Brazil. That made things tricky for the handful of reporters who followed the Eagles and Green Bay Packers for their matchup at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paolo.

At least two Eagles reporters tagged in their wives to help them work around the ban. The X accounts of Philly Inquirer reporter EJ Smith and PHLY reporter Zach Berman both said that their significant others were in control while the men fed them info from Brazil.

The posts announcing the substitution got a hugely positive reception on X.

“Btw, we’re controlling Zach’s twitter account while he’s in Brazil. He might miss twitter more than he misses us!” wrote Mrs. Berman earlier this week.

“happy gameday, Eagles fans. this is Mrs. EJ Smith, reporting live from my couch as EJ texts me stuff from Brazil. please be patient and nice to me, this is a first for all of us!” wrote Mrs. Smith just before the Eagles’ Week 1 game against the Packers.

Based on both reporters’ X feeds since the posts, their wives have executed perfectly thus far — just like any ideal backup would

H/T Awful Announcing