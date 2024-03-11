Eagles signing top Jets defender to history-making deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are writing the check for one top free agent defender.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that the Eagles will be signing ex-New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff once free agency officially opens. Huff is receiving a three-year, $51.1 million deal, marking history as the largest-ever contract for an undrafted free agent who is not a quarterback.

The 25-year-old Huff signed with the Jets as a UDFA in 2020 and developed into a top defensive contributor for them. He led the team with 10.0 sacks and 21 QB hits last season. Despite not even being an every-down player for the Jets, Huff has quickly established himself as one of the best young pass rushers in the league.

New Eagles’ pass rusher Bryce Huff had the second highest pressure rate in 2023 at 21.3%, behind only Micah Parsons (21.8%). pic.twitter.com/4HaSopn2av — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 11, 2024

Meanwhile, the Eagles are getting value in the Huff signing in more ways than one. They were recently revealed to be shopping a pair of noteworthy veteran pass rushers, so the acquisition of Huff should help accelerate those trade wheels too.