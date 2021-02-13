Report: Eagles could include Zach Ertz in Carson Wentz trade

The Philadelphia Eagles appear likely to make some significant changes this offseason, and that may well involve more than just trading Carson Wentz.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Eagles are expected to explore options surrounding tight end Zach Ertz, and a trade or a release is likely. Fowler notes that the Eagles could consider packaging Ertz and Wentz together in a trade to get a better return.

As the Carson Wentz trade saga continues, some people around the league also expect the Eagles to explore options with Zach Ertz, who is bracing for a change of scenery via release or trade, per source. Perhaps Philly could include him in a Wentz trade package to maximize value — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 13, 2021

Ertz has spent his entire career in Philadelphia. Once a vital part of the team’s passing attack, he’s coming off a career-worst season that saw him catch only 36 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown. He is entering the final season of his contract, and after how extension negotiations went, it seems unlikely he’ll be signing a new deal.

The 30-year-old tight end has long been a favorite among Eagles fans, and he clearly feels strongly about playing in Philadelphia. This would be a painful departure if it does indeed happen.