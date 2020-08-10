Disturbing details from Derrius Guice’s domestic violence arrest emerge

Derrius Guice was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday following a domestic violence arrest, and we now know some of the disturbing details from the alleged incident.

Guice’s girlfriend told police that the running back choked her until she was unconscious, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The victim says Guice was next to her crying and tapping her when she regained consciousness. That was one of three alleged incidents that took place between Feb. 14 and April 17.

In the Feb. 14 incident, Guice’s girlfriend says she popped a blood vessel after Guice “pushed her to the ground in his bedroom bathroom, causing injury to her left thumbnail where she caught her fall.” The woman says the choking took place on March 13 and that Guice physically assaulted her multiple times that day. Then, on April 17, the woman says Guice pushed her to the ground outside his home in Virginia and she took photographs of her injuries. She also said Guice threw her cell phone in the street and caused it to shatter.

Guice is facing five charges in total, including assault and battery, felony strangulation and destruction of property. The felony strangulation charge alone carries a penalty of up to five years in prison if Guice is convicted.

The 23-year-old entered the league as a second-round draft pick in 2018, but he only appeared in five games for Washington. Guice suffered a torn ACL in his first preseason game, costing him the entire 2018 season. His 2019 was shortened by both the MCL sprain and a torn meniscus that cost him most of the first half of the year.

Guice tallied 245 yards and two touchdowns on 42 rushing attempts last season. He recently announced that he had been cleared for football activity.