Derrius Guice accused of raping two women while at LSU

Derrius Guice apparently had off-field issues long before the Washington Football Team released him earlier this month.

An investigation from Kenny Jacoby and Nancy Armour of USA Today revealed that Guice was accused of raping two women while he was at LSU in 2016. The incidents took place just months apart. The two former LSU students came forward with their allegations, but the school did not formally investigate them.

Guice’s attorney, Peter D. Greenspun, denied the allegations in a statement.

“At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU,” Greenspun said. “To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later.”

USA Today began investigating the 2016 allegations days before Guice was arrested on domestic violence charges. One of the victims, a former LSU tennis player, spoke at length with an investigator for Washington on Aug. 6 — the day before Guice was arrested and released.

Both women said Guice sexually assaulted them in their own apartments after nights that involved heavy alcohol consumption. One woman said Guice raped her while she was sleeping after showing up to her party uninvited earlier that night. The other, the tennis player, said Guice raped her when she invited him home after meeting him at a bar.

USA today shared extensive details of the allegations. Neither woman reported the incidents to law enforcement, though the allegations were shared with at least two coaches, an athletics administrator and a nurse.

The details from Guice’s domestic violence arrest were quite disturbing and likely were enough to warrant being cut. The LSU allegations may have played a role in the decision as well.