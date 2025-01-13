Ed Reed lands new coaching job

Former NFL star defensive back Ed Reed has landed a new coaching gig.

Reed has been named the new offensive coordinator at Chamblee High School in Chamblee, Ga. The school announced the news on Monday.

Reed’s son, Edward Reed III, is a wide receiver and defensive back at Chamblee.

Reed is a Hall of Fame safety and widely considered to be one of the best defensive players in NFL history, which is why it is a surprise that he has taken an offensive coaching position. He was always known for having an outstanding football IQ, however, so he has a great understanding of both offense and defense.

We are extremely excited to announce the addition of NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed @TwentyER as our new Offensive Coordinator. Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/anjK2F3xe7 — Chamblee High School Football (@ChambleeFB) January 13, 2025

The 46-year-old Reed spent a brief period as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Buffalo Bills in 2016. It looked like he had landed a college head coach job at Bethune-Cookman two years ago, but the deal fell through after a video went viral of Reed complaining about issues at the school. The decision to not go through with hiring Reed led to protests at Bethune-Cookman.

Reed played the bulk of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens from 2002-2012. He made the Pro Bowl nine times and was a First-team All-Pro five times.

Reed won a Super Bowl in his final season in Baltimore before spending brief periods with the Houston Texans and New York Jets and retiring after the 2013 season.