Eli Apple reveals where things stand with former rival Tyreek Hill

When the Miami Dolphins signed cornerback Eli Apple on Saturday, the first thought for many was his lengthy history with Tyreek Hill. Now that the two are teammates, all is apparently forgiven.

Apple said Sunday that he and Hill already talked and engaged in a bit of friendly trash talk, but things are “all love” now that the two are on the same side.

“His locker is literally right across from mine,” Apple said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I saw him earlier today in the locker room and we were chopping it up a little bit at the training and breakfast table. We all good. It’s all love. We’re on the same team. All love.”

It certainly did not used to be all love. Apple had some rather disrespectful comments for Hill after a 2022 playoff game, and got another shot in after a regular season game last year. Admittedly, Hill seemed pretty excited to hear that Apple was joining the team.

Apple spent the last two seasons as a starter for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins brought him in after Jalen Ramsey suffered an injury that will cause him to miss part of the season.