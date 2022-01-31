Bengals’ Eli Apple takes shot at Tyreek Hill after playoff win

Eli Apple was clearly fired up after his Cincinnati Bengals reached the Super Bowl. He was so fired up that he was ready and willing to take a blatant shot at Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill after the AFC Championship.

Apple made one of the key plays of the game at the end of the first half, as the cornerback managed to stop Hill at the line of scrimmage short of the end zone with time running out in the half (video here). In part due to Apple’s efforts, Hill was stopped at the one-yard line, and the fact that he was tackled in bounds short of the end zone cost the Chiefs points at the end of the half.

One fan acknowledged that on Twitter, suggesting that Apple made the play of the game. Apple acknowledged that with a retweet — along with a message for Hill.

“He’s a baby!” Apple wrote of Hill. Apple even tagged Hill on Twitter to make sure the Chiefs receiver saw it.

Hill did catch seven passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s game, so it’s not as if he was invisible. That said, the Bengals prevented him from making any of the game-breaking plays he has become known for. That alone is a victory.

Apple, a former top-ten pick, had some serious maturity issues after breaking into the league in 2017. Ultimately, he has rounded into a valuable player for the Bengals, though this is pretty bold on his end. He was at least smart enough to wait until after the game to hit Hill with this kind of trash talk.

Photo: Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports