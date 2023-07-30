Tyreek Hill has funny reaction to Eli Apple joining Dolphins

Tyreek Hill already had to make peace with one former rival this offseason in Jalen Ramsey, and now he will have to do so again.

The Miami Dolphins added veteran cornerback Eli Apple in free agency on Saturday amidst the news that Ramsey will miss extended time to start the 2023 season due to a knee injury. Apple is now set to join Miami’s rotation at corner with Pro Bowler Xavien Howard and rookie Cam Smith.

The Dolphins star receiver Hill had a funny reaction to the news of the Apple signing. Hill tweeted Saturday indicating that he was really looking forward to getting a crack at Apple in practice.

“Monday practice gone be fun,” Hill tweeted with a happy-tears-face emoji.

🥹 Monday practice gone be fun https://t.co/UpsL3FzGAB — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 29, 2023

Hill and Apple certainly have their history. The two used to be serious rivals starting back when the former was with the Kansas City Chiefs and the latter was with the Cincinnati Bengals. Apple really rubbed it in Hill’s face when the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the 2021 AFC title game, and the hostilities even continued the next year with Hill on the Dolphins.

For next season, Hill and Apple will have to play nice as teammates in Miami. But when it comes to training camp and practice, it will no-holds-barred for Hill and Apple (as was similarly the case with Hill and Ramsey).