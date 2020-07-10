Eminem says ‘f— Drew Brees’ in new track with Kid Cudi

Drew Brees came under fire recently for some comments he made about national anthem protests in the NFL, and it seems like rap mogul Eminem may have been among those who were unhappy with the New Orleans Saints quarterback.

Eminem and Kid Cudi released a new track called “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” shortly after midnight on Thursday. In the song, Eminem sneaks in a quick line that says “f— Drew Brees.” Beware that the clip below contains inappropriate language:

Just past midnight, Eminem and Kid Cudi dropped a new track called “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” that includes a subtle shot at Saints QB Drew Brees (@ChiofaloSports @ZachWolchuk) pic.twitter.com/tLcdJ8wr10 — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) July 10, 2020

We don’t know why Eminem is so angry with Brees, but the timing hardly seems like a coincidence.

Last month, Brees said he still would not agree with kneeling during the national anthem even in the wake of George Floyd being killed by a police officer. Brees was ripped by his own teammates over the remarks and later issued an apology.

What does that have to do with Eminem? The rapper has openly supported Colin Kaepernick and gave him a huge shoutout a few years ago in a verse that eviscerated Donald Trump. We’re guessing that has a lot to do with why he called Brees out.