Top England soccer star trying to become NFL kicker?

Harry Kane may be trying for the most ambitious football crossover event of all-time.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane said in an interview this week with Michael Strahan on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he is considering becoming an NFL kicker after he retires from soccer.

“It’s something I wanna definitely explore,” said Kane. “I know it will be a lot of hard work. I’m not expecting to just [suit] up and start kicking field goals. It’ll be a lot of practice, a lot of hard work.

“But yeah, it’s something I’d love to do,” Kane added. “The NFL, I’ve been following for about ten years now. I love it. So I’d love to give it a go.”

The NFL’s official Twitter account reposted the clip of Kane’s interview. They also reposted an old video of Kane attempting to kick a field goal.

Kane, 29, is one of the best pure goal-scorers in all of soccer today. He is the all-time leading scorer for both Tottenham and the English national team and has scored 213 goals in 320 career Premier League appearances.

While Kane missed a very crucial one against France that led to England’s elimination in the 2022 World Cup, he is generally elite at penalty kicks as well. The go-to penalty-taker wherever he plays, Kane has converted on 33 of 37 penalties (89.2 percent) in his club career. Admittedly though, Kane struggles in free-kick situations. He has scored on only two of those in his entire career, one of which came against Brentford earlier this month. You can see that kick below (the first one shown).

Kane’s contract with Tottenham, with whom he still has yet to win a single club trophy, expires after next season. A three-time Golden Boot winner, Kane probably has many more quality years of soccer left in him. But he isn’t the first big name in soccer to have NFL kicking ambitions.