Eric Bieniemy wants Jets head coach job?

It seems highly likely that Eric Bieniemy will land a head coaching job this offseason, but it’s not clear which one.

WEEI’s Christian Fauria indicated that he knows the answer. On Friday, he told SportsRadio 610 in Houston that the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator wants nothing to do with the Houston Texans job, and instead wants to coach the New York Jets.

“He’s going to be the next head coach of the New York Jets,” Fauria said. “I’m hearing that Eric Bieniemy wants to be and is going to be the next head coach of the New York Jets.”

The Jets being a destination may be something of a surprise. They have not won recently, there are questions about how invested ownership is, and a pair of late wins likely denied themselves the chance to draft Trevor Lawrence. It may be that Bieniemy likes Sam Darnold, or perhaps has ideas on how to work with Justin Fields, another potentially high draft pick.

One thing is certain: Fauria seems right about the Texans being out, with the feeling possibly being mutual.