ESPN analyst made very bad guarantee about Colts

The Indianapolis Colts suffered one of the ugliest losses in recent memory on Sunday, blowing a playoff spot by losing to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Everything about the defeat was shocking, even for the experts.

One of those experts is ESPN’s Ryan Clark. Earlier in the week, Clark authoritatively said that he had “no concern at all” about the Colts winning the game against the “awful” Jaguars.

“If the Colts lose to them, I’m actually going to stop working,” Clark said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “I will not come to work on Monday morning if the Colts lose to the Jaguars.”

That is precisely what happened. Carson Wentz struggled and the Colts were blown out 26-11, and they were never particularly close to being in the game. Clark’s reaction as the game played out was fairly muted.

Colts gonna come back right? — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 9, 2022

Clark’s ESPN colleague Dan Orlovsky seemed quite eager to discuss the Colts situation as well.

Well tomorrow morning on @GetUpESPN and @FirstTake with @Realrclark25 will be interesting — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 9, 2022

In all likelihood, Clark will handle his ESPN duties on Monday, but he’ll be taking some heat on the air. It probably won’t turn into the sort of on-air reckoning one radio host had after a guarantee fell through, but it will probably be funny.

The good news for Clark is that the Colts’ loss was so embarrassing that most people will be having more fun taking shots at the team than at him.