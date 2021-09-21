ESPN analyst has bold claim about Ezekiel Elliott

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland offered a bold opinion about Ezekiel Elliott on Monday night.

McFarland, who is part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” show, was talking about the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys narrowly escaped the Chargers 20-17 in Week 2, thanks to some help from the refs.

Elliott received more carries than Tony Pollard in the game, but Pollard outproduced his teammate.

Zeke had 16 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown. He also had 2 catches for 26 yards.

Pollard had 13 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown. He added three catches for 31 yards.

Booger thinks Pollard is the better back right now.

“Run the football. But specifically, run the ball more with Tony Pollard,” McFarland advised the Cowboys.

“I understand that Zeke is your $90 million running back. But the guy that gives more juice is Tony Pollard. He’s more explosive. He brings more juice. … which guy gives us the best chance to have a home run play? Which guy gives us the best chance to move the chains? It’s not Zeke; it’s Tony Pollard. He’s their best running back.”

Randy Moss pressed McFarland on the point and asked whether Pollard is a better overall running back than Ezekiel Elliott.

“He’s playing better and he has more juice,” McFarland said.

That is a bold take.

Pollard is in his third season with the Cowboys and on pace for his best season. He has 7 catches for 60 yards and 16 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Zeke was a monster as a rookie and played well in 2018 and 2019. Last season he had much less of an influence in Kellen Moore’s pass-focused offense. It appears the same thing is happening in 2021, though Elliott is maintaining a good attitude so far.