ESPN’s Booger McFarland calls Steelers’ offensive line ‘soft’

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland delivered a harsh assessment of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew was discussing the Steelers, who have lost two in a row and are now 11-2. McFarland pinpointed Pittsburgh’s “soft” offensive line as a big issue.

“Here’s the biggest problem in Pittsburgh. The guys on defense are hurt. But from an offensive standpoint, the offensive line has been playing terrible. They’re soft. S-O-F-T,” McFarland said.

The Steelers have been struggling lately and @ESPNBooger says its because their o-line is "soft". pic.twitter.com/4I9yDc4nIx — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 15, 2020

“People talk about running the football. You can’t run the football if you get no movement. You watch the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line play, they’re in two-point stances, they’re backpedaling … nobody’s coming off, hitting anyone in the mouth. You want to run the football in this league? Your offensive linemen have to hit the other front seven in the mouth. Pittsburgh is not doing that.”

McFarland then called on the Steelers’ line to “put the pads on” and “get physical up front.”

The Steelers’ offense is ranked No. 11 in points scored and No. 23 in yards. Their No. 1-ranked defense is carrying them. Pittsburgh’s rushing offense is also just 31st in the league in yards. But that’s no surprise, as everyone knows they’re almost strictly a passing team now.

McFarland was not good as an in-game analyst for ESPN, but he is much better suited as a studio analyst where he’s able to give strong takes like this one. Maybe he’s just trying to motivate the Steelers.

Photo: Thomson200/Wikimedia via CC0