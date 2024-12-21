ESPN insider slams Aaron Rodgers as ‘con artist’ and ‘narcissist’

As the war of words between New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and retired NFL safety Ryan Clark continues to rage, a new competitor has entered the arena: ESPN insider Dan Graziano.

In a now-viral clip, Graziano left the panel of ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike completely speechless on Friday morning following what seemed to be a very personal rant about the four-time NFL MVP.

“If the effect of this story is that the organization decides that, ‘well it could be worse. Aaron Rodgers isn’t so bad because look at all this other goofiness that’s going on above him’ then the Jets are in bigger trouble than I thought,” Graziano said. “Because Aaron Rodgers is a con artist. He is a narcissist. He is self-absorbed to the absolute maximum. And if he has you fooled — again — that’s on you.

“If the Jets go back to Aaron Rodgers next year, they deserve what they get and it will not be good. Like, they know this. They’ve lived it for the last two years. This is not the answer. If some team wants to do that, too bad for them. But if the team that it just happened to wants it to happen to them again, then that’s — there’s no fixing that. That’s just dumb.”

It’s also not the first time Graziano has called Rodgers a “con artist” and “narcissist.” He shared those exact same sentiments on the exact same show back in January.

Rodgers has yet to respond to Graziano but when he does, he’ll undoubtedly lead with a question about the analyst’s vaccination and booster status.