ESPN analyst shares reason Mike White should remains Jets’ starter

The New York Jets have lost two of their three games since Mike White took over as starting quarterback, but ESPN’s Louis Riddick does not think any consideration should be given to inserting Zach Wilson back into the lineup. He offer a very simple reason for why he would stick with White.

Riddick tweeted on Monday morning that there should be no QB controversy with the Jets for the remainder of the season. He said we need look no further than the way White continued to fight while New York was losing to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

There should be no more Mike White/Zach Wilson debate (assuming there still is). Not this year anyway. It’s Mike White’s team.

Look at the throws he made yesterday while getting his ass kicked. End of story. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 12, 2022

White took a serious beating during the Jets’ 20-12 loss. He had to leave the game briefly on more than one occasion after taking shots to the midsection, but he eventually came back in. He even underwent X-rays after the second big hit and then later returned.

White finished 27/44 for 268 yards, which was impressive under the circumstances. When you look at a performance like that and then consider the way Wilson carried himself the week before he was benched, it is easy to see why Riddick and others believe White should keep his starting job.