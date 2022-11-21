Jets players deny ‘liking’ anti-Zach Wilson tweets

Reports have been swirling that New York Jets players are unhappy with the way Zach Wilson carried himself after Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, and the Twitter activity of some of those players seemed to support that.

Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers “liked” a tweet on Sunday night that compared the comments Wilson made after Sunday’s loss to how Josh Allen handled his postgame press conference when New York beat the Buffalo Bills earlier this season.

#Jets John Franklin-Myers isn’t too happy with Zach Wilson 😬 pic.twitter.com/B0W6aIqrW9 — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) November 21, 2022

Of course, Franklin-Myers claimed the “like” was unintentional.

Jets Twitter, I ain’t mean to like that tweet! We got faith in Zach for sure! Y’all stop looking for problems, we got 7 games left to ball😂 — John Franklin-Myers (@J_FranklinMyers) November 21, 2022

“Jets Twitter, I ain’t mean to like that tweet! We got faith in Zach for sure! Y’all stop looking for problems, we got 7 games left to ball,” Franklin-Myers wrote in a tweet Sunday night.

Star cornerback Sauce Gardner used the same excuse. The rookie “liked” a tweet that included a video of Wilson missing a wide-open receiver over the middle of the field. The person who initially tweeted the clip called Wilson out for saying New York’s offense did not let the defense down in the team’s 10-3 loss.

Gardner insisted that he, too, accidentally hit the “like” button.

I swear I didn’t mean to like this tweet. I only found out because yall started tagging me. We gon’ be straight❕ https://t.co/zQJhVRSM7V — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) November 21, 2022

If I liked it purposely, I just wouldn’t of said anything. I always mistakenly like tweets on here, but y’all made sure y’all caught this one. Y’all toxic on here😂😂 https://t.co/L4fs3DF2Fl — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) November 21, 2022

“I swear I didn’t mean to like this tweet. I only found out because yall started tagging me. We gon’ be straight,” Gardner tweeted on Monday. “If I liked it purposely, I just wouldn’t of said anything. I always mistakenly like tweets on here, but y’all made sure y’all caught this one. Y’all toxic on here.”

Are we saying it is impossible to hit the “like” button without knowing it? No. Is it unlikely that it would happen to two different Jets players with two different anti-Wilson tweets? Yes.

There were multiple reports after Sunday’s game claiming Jets players are not happy with Wilson. The former BYU star did not hold himself accountable despite going just 9/22 for 77 yards. Even if he felt windy weather was a factor, part of a quarterback’s job in the NFL is to take responsibility when his team comes up short. Wilson failed to do that, so it is not hard to believe that his teammates were annoyed.