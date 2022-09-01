ESPN makes big ‘ManningCast’ announcement for 2022

ESPN has officially confirmed the return of the “ManningCast,” complete with a reveal of the telecast schedule for the 2022 season.

Just like in 2021, Peyton and Eli Manning will conduct a simulcast of ten “Monday Night Football” telecasts, including one playoff game, over the course of the 2022 season on ESPN2. The pair made the announcement on Thursday in a video starring actress Lily Collins.

The Mannings will handle most of the big games on ESPN’s schedule, including Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1, as well as several key divisional matchups. Curiously, the pair will skip the Week 6 game involving the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, a curious choice considering how well Peyton knows the Denver organization.

Beyond the schedule, it does not sound like we should expect any significant changes to the “ManningCast” formula that became a viral hit in 2021. That said, they might want to do away with the infamous curse if they want to get the best possible guests.