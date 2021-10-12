Evander Holyfield’s son signs on to NFL team’s practice squad

Evander Holyfield’s son Elijah is getting another shot in the NFL.

Elijah Holyfield is joining the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The younger Holyfield, a running back out of Georgia, hasn’t caught on in the NFL yet. The 23-year-old ran for 1,018 yards on 159 carries for the Bulldogs in 2018, splitting time with current Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift. Holyfield ended up going undrafted, however, in part because of an unimpressive NFL Combine. He briefly spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles’ active roster in 2020, but only made it into one game as a special teams player.

Holyfield will be behind three running backs on the active roster, including workhorse Joe Mixon. He faces a long road to snaps, but at least he’s attached to a team again.

