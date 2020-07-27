Everson Griffen reportedly receiving interest from Packers

Everson Griffen is still seeking a new home on the eve of training camp, and he may find it in one of his former division rivals.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Griffen and the Green Bay Packers have mutual interest, in addition to the possibility of a return to the Minnesota Vikings.

This is interesting: As long-time #Vikings DE and current free agent Everson Griffen narrows down his choices, the rival #Packers are among the teams to express interest. That interest is mutual. Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer had recently said he wants Griffen back, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2020

Griffen seemed to close the door on a return to Minnesota earlier in the offseason, but that was four months ago and he’s still unsigned. As long as his former team remains interested, it’s a possibility. Seeing Griffen in Packers colors would be a tough pill to swallow for Vikings fans, but it would present an opportunity for Griffen to land with a contender.

The 32-year-old defensive lineman has 74.5 career sacks, adding eight to that tally in 2019.