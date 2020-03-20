Everson Griffen announces departure from Vikings

One of the longest-tenured Minnesota Vikings will be finding a new team this offseason.

Defensive end Everson Griffen announced in an Instagram post Friday that he will be leaving the Vikings as a free agent after ten seasons with the organization.

A statement from Griffen’s agent suggested that the Vikings simply weren’t going to be able to pay Griffen what he wanted.

Everson Griffen is leaving the #Vikings. Statement from Griffen's agent, Brian Murphy: "We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2020

The Vikings had made clear they expected to keep Griffen, but when it came down to it, clearly the money did not work. That means a four-time Pro Bowler is up for grabs. Griffen is now 32, but had eight sacks last year and 74.5 over his career. He clearly still has some value as a pass rusher.