Everyone made the same Jalen Hurts joke after Eagles beat Rams

Several fans believed some Philadelphia Eagles players did more than others Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles toppled the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 in their Divisional Round clash at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was the clear star of the show.

Barkley rushed for 205 yards with 2 touchdowns on 26 carries. One of his touchdowns was a 78-yard house call late in the fourth quarter that put the game on ice.

Some spectators on X joked that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was lucky to have been carried by Barkley to the NFC Championship Game.

Jalen Hurts getting carried to the NFC Championship Game by the defense and Saquon Barkley pic.twitter.com/UzxHMo4c1H — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) January 19, 2025

Jalen hurts was getting postgame media interviews after getting carried by saquon and the defensive line all game lmaoo — John (@iam_johnw) January 19, 2025

Jalen Hurts if Saquon didn’t carry him to the NFCCG pic.twitter.com/pFm8pvCAaz — Samoa Toe🥛🍚 (@CTETrigger) January 19, 2025

Barkley was not Hurts’ only teammate that had a standout game against the Rams. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter recorded two sacks and three QB hits, including a pivotal sack on the Rams’ penultimate play that blew up their potential go-ahead drive.

THE BIG DAWG IS HUNGRY!

JALEN CARTER SACK 😤#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/xReEEiux7Y — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 19, 2025

Hurts went 15/20 for just 128 yards in the Eagles’ win. But to his credit, Hurts did not turn the ball over and rushed for 70 yards with a TD. He also played through a major injury scare.

On such a loaded Eagles squad, that may be all Hurts needs to do.