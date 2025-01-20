 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same Jalen Hurts joke after Eagles beat Rams

January 19, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Jalen HurtsNFL Playoffs 2024Philadelphia EaglesSaquon Barkley
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in pads

Several fans believed some Philadelphia Eagles players did more than others Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles toppled the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 in their Divisional Round clash at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was the clear star of the show.

Barkley rushed for 205 yards with 2 touchdowns on 26 carries. One of his touchdowns was a 78-yard house call late in the fourth quarter that put the game on ice.

Some spectators on X joked that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was lucky to have been carried by Barkley to the NFC Championship Game.

Barkley was not Hurts’ only teammate that had a standout game against the Rams. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter recorded two sacks and three QB hits, including a pivotal sack on the Rams’ penultimate play that blew up their potential go-ahead drive.

Hurts went 15/20 for just 128 yards in the Eagles’ win. But to his credit, Hurts did not turn the ball over and rushed for 70 yards with a TD. He also played through a major injury scare.

On such a loaded Eagles squad, that may be all Hurts needs to do.