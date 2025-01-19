Jalen Hurts suffers major injury scare against Rams

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts raised serious concerns about his health in the third quarter of Sunday’s NFC Divisional game.

Hurts limped off the field after a sack in the third quarter, and replays showed that his knee appeared to bend awkwardly on the tackle. He immediately went to the medical tent to be checked out.

#JalenHurts

Left knee injury

Hoping more bursa/contusion than meniscus

Should continue but may affect his running and play selection pic.twitter.com/gLv2NugZtH — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 19, 2025

Though Kenny Pickett did warm up, Hurts was able to return to the game on the Eagles’ next drive. He only got one play, as he took a safety in the end zone, and he did not appear to be too mobile on the play.

Even though Hurts returned to the game, one has to wonder if his mobility will be compromised, at least for the remainder of Sunday’s game. The snowy field conditions risk exacerbating the issue, and may limit him physically. That could be a major problem for someone who has already dealt with some other injuries this season.