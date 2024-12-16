Everyone said the same thing about Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury

Several fans think Patrick Mahomes’ latest injury setback is a good omen for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl hopes.

Mahomes was bent out of shape in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ Sunday contest against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The two-time MVP got tackled by two defenders as he tried to convert a pass on fourth down (video here).

The Chiefs ruled Mahomes questionable to return. Backup Carson Wentz eventually replaced him and Mahomes did not take the field again. Mahomes went 19/38 for 159 yards with 2 touchdowns before his exit.

Injuries are obviously never a good thing for athletes. But some fans on X could not help but notice that Mahomes has been down this road before. Many joked that it was all part of the script en route to the Chiefs pulling off a historic three-peat.

Patrick Mahomes suffering his annual sprained ankle that he fights through to win the Super Bowl — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 15, 2024

Mahomes high ankle sprain run in the playoffs again? pic.twitter.com/EplIJdtYs9 — Carson Hudkins chiefs szn (13-1) (@Chiefsszn__25) December 15, 2024

Patrick Mahomes having an “ankle” injury every playoff cycle for the last 3 years is the script that needs the biggest rewrite— pic.twitter.com/WTtgGXYrLq — IamMSkye Thee unofficial Hype woman of the WNBA🦋 (@iammskye1) December 15, 2024

Fans clearly remember how Mahomes had suffered what appeared to be a severe ankle injury in Kansas City’s January 2023 divisional round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs still ended up winning the Super Bowl that season.

Jokes on supernatural football forces aside, the Chiefs may still be in good shape based on the latest update on Mahomes’ ankle injury.