Everyone made the same joke about Broncos’ new uniform reveal

April 22, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Broncos unveil new uniforms

The Denver Broncos are the latest NFL team to unveil new uniforms for the 2024 season, but those who saw the promo video may have initially thought they were watching a truck commercial.

On Monday, the Broncos shared a 2-minute video on social media to formally introduce fans to their new threads. Horses and the Ford Bronco had prominent roles in the promo.

Many people made the same observation about the clip, which is that it looked more like an advertisement for Ford.

As for the uniforms themselves, fans were split on whether or not they approve of the “Mile High Collection.”

A few teams have unveiled new uniforms this offseason, and most have gone with a minimalist design. That is typically well-received by fans, but there are always going to be critics. In the Broncos’ case, most of the negative feedback pertained to the “Built Ford Tough” approach.

