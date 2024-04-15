Most fans had same reaction to Jets’ new uniforms

The New York Jets have unveiled a new look, but many fans are having trouble spotting the changes.

On Monday morning, the Jets had a big uniform reveal that included photos and videos of their new logo and uniforms. The new look is intended to be a modern twist on the team’s “Sack Exchange” era of the late 1970s and 1980s.

A new legacy begins. pic.twitter.com/xUXaw7RP06 — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 15, 2024

The Jets unveiled three new color combinations featuring green, white and black.

They're here and they're beautiful. pic.twitter.com/XAS3YBbTHU — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 15, 2024

The Jets wore the white-on-white version of their “Legacy Collection” uniforms as an alternate in Week 1 last season, which was the only game in which Aaron Rodgers played. All of the new primary uniforms look more like those.

While the Jets certainly seem proud of their new design, a lot of fans had trouble seeing what has changed.

dont see a difference . — BiggBreeze (@BigBreezy29) April 15, 2024

Interesting, they went with green and white this year. — Gideon 6ix (@Gideon_6ix) April 15, 2024

whats the difference, I dont get it? — DanShan (@Spotonparts) April 15, 2024

2023 uni's v 2024 uni's pic.twitter.com/ZbiVMID7ne — Notorious Detroit (@Notorious_Det) April 15, 2024

Of course, those same people would probably be first in line to rip the Jets to shreds over their new uniforms if the changes were too radical.

Once the season begins, most fans won’t care about the new threads. They just want to see what Aaron Rodgers can actually do in green and white after the former MVP suffered a torn Achilles four plays into 2023. Rodgers appeared to send a strong message on Monday that he means business.