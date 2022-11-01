Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB

The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.

The Dolphins’ move for Wilson led to everyone making the same joke online — that Wilson is now reunited in the backfield with his old 49ers teammate, Miami running back Raheem Mostert. Here were some of the best tweets.

Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson showing up to Dolphins practice:#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/QaMGwrpnsO — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) November 1, 2022

The Dolphins backfield really is just 49er east now with Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 1, 2022

Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson seeing each other at the Dolphins’ facility pic.twitter.com/ViZJh0Xhnl — Trang (@traaang) November 1, 2022

Raheem Mostert & Jeff Wilson both ending up in Miami pic.twitter.com/UbCaGGO87j — Justin Tucker = GOAT (@TouchdownLamar) November 1, 2022

Of course, there is another prior connection here as well. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel used to be the offensive coordinator for the 49ers (after serving as their run game coordinator) and coached both Mostert and Wilson in San Francisco. Thus, it is one big reunion party for Miami.

Mostert has been the clear RB1 for the Dolphins this season, rushing for 452 yards and one touchdown in six starts. Earlier in the day on Tuesday as well, the Dolphins traded backup running back Chase Edmonds as part of a deal for a big defensive name. Wilson, who is on an expiring contract, should fit into Edmonds’ backup role pretty nicely, especially given that he is already familiar with both Miami’s starter as well as their head coach.