Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB

November 1, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Mike McDaniel at a press conference

Feb 10, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks during a press conference at Baptist Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.

The Dolphins’ move for Wilson led to everyone making the same joke online — that Wilson is now reunited in the backfield with his old 49ers teammate, Miami running back Raheem Mostert. Here were some of the best tweets.

Of course, there is another prior connection here as well. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel used to be the offensive coordinator for the 49ers (after serving as their run game coordinator) and coached both Mostert and Wilson in San Francisco. Thus, it is one big reunion party for Miami.

Mostert has been the clear RB1 for the Dolphins this season, rushing for 452 yards and one touchdown in six starts. Earlier in the day on Tuesday as well, the Dolphins traded backup running back Chase Edmonds as part of a deal for a big defensive name. Wilson, who is on an expiring contract, should fit into Edmonds’ backup role pretty nicely, especially given that he is already familiar with both Miami’s starter as well as their head coach.

