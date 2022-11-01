 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, November 1, 2022

Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to AFC contender

November 1, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Bradley Chubb on the sideline

Aug 29, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins made a major move to bolster their pass-rush ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Star linebacker Bradley Chubb has been traded from the Denver Broncos to Miami. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the full terms of the deal, which also includes veteran running back Chase Edmonds going to Denver.

Chubb, 26, was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He is playing under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. The former NC State star is set to become a free agent after the season, but Schefter reports that he is expected to work out a long-term extension with the Dolphins.

Injuries have been an issue for Chubb throughout his career. He missed almost all of 2019 with a torn ACL and was limited to seven games last year due to an ankle injury. Chubb has looked healthy this year and has 5.5 sacks in eight games, proving he is clearly a difference-maker when playing at 100 percent.

The Dolphins have just 15 sacks as a team this season. They may have outbid a rival team for Chubb.

Article Tags

Bradley ChubbDenver BroncosMiami Dolphins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus