Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to AFC contender

The Miami Dolphins made a major move to bolster their pass-rush ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Star linebacker Bradley Chubb has been traded from the Denver Broncos to Miami. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the full terms of the deal, which also includes veteran running back Chase Edmonds going to Denver.

Trade terms, source tells ESPN: MIA trades:

⁃2023 1st (SF pick)

⁃2024 4th

⁃RB Chase Edmonds DEN trades:

⁃OLB Bradley Chubb

⁃2025 5th — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Chubb, 26, was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He is playing under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. The former NC State star is set to become a free agent after the season, but Schefter reports that he is expected to work out a long-term extension with the Dolphins.

Injuries have been an issue for Chubb throughout his career. He missed almost all of 2019 with a torn ACL and was limited to seven games last year due to an ankle injury. Chubb has looked healthy this year and has 5.5 sacks in eight games, proving he is clearly a difference-maker when playing at 100 percent.

The Dolphins have just 15 sacks as a team this season. They may have outbid a rival team for Chubb.