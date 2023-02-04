Ex-Alabama assistant returning to coach in NFL

Long-time coach Todd Grantham, who recently interviewed with Nick Saban and was a top candidate to replace Pete Golding as Alabama’s defensive coordinator, will instead return to the NFL.

Chris Low of ESPN reports that Grantham will join the New Orleans Saints in an assistant role.

Todd Grantham, who interviewed for the @AlabamaFTBL DC job, has decided to return to the NFL as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints, sources tell ESPN. Grantham was an analyst at Bama last season. He worked in the NFL for 11 seasons and was DC at three different SEC schools. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 3, 2023

The 56-year-old Grantham spent the 2022 season with the Crimson Tide as an analyst. Prior to that, he served as Florida’s defensive coordinator (2018-2021), Mississippi State’s assistant head coach (2017) and Louisville’s assistant head coach (2014-2016). He also had a stint with Georgia as their assistant head coach (2010-2013).

Grantham has 11 years of NFL experience under his belt as well. He broke into the league as the defensive line coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 1999. After three years in that role, he made stops with the Houston Texans (2002-2004), Cleveland Browns (2005-2007) and Dallas Cowboys (2008-2009).

Grantham coached the D-line for each of those teams except the Browns, where he filled the role of defensive coordinator.

With the Saints, Grantham is once again expected to oversee the defensive line as head coach Dennis Allen calls the plays.