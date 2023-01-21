Ex-All-Pro safety getting buzz as defensive coordinator candidate

A former NFL All-Pro may be returning to prominence.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Tennessee Titans plan to hire retired former safety Chris Harris as their defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Pelissero adds that Harris is still in play for defensive coordinator jobs elsewhere however.

Joe Rexrode of The Athletic clarified the situation — Harris is taking the job with the Titans but could still get an offer from another team as a defensive coordinator (which the Titans would not be able to block him from taking).

Harris, 40, played in the NFL for eight seasons from 2005 to 2012, leading the league in forced fumbles in 2007 and making an All-Pro team in 2010. He is not to be confused with former Denver Broncos All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

After retiring from the NFL, Harris became the defensive quality control coach for the Bears as well as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Chargers. For the last three seasons, Harris had served as the defensive backs coach of the Commanders.

Assuming that Harris stays on with the Titans, he becomes their latest big get of the offseason (along with this other ex-NFL player who just arrived).