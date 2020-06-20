Ex-Dolphins Super Bowl champ Jim Kiick dies at 73

Former Miami Dolphins Super Bowl champion Jim Kiick died at the age of 73, the team announced on Saturday night.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Jim Kiick. pic.twitter.com/ufih9qRDMt — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 20, 2020

A Lincoln Park, New Jersey native, Kiick teamed with Larry Csonka in the Dolphins’ backfield, leading to their “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” nickname. Kiick went to college at Wyoming and led them in rushing from 1965-1967. He was selected by Miami in the 5th round of the AFL draft and became a star running back for the team.

Kiick rushed for 3,759 and 29 touchdowns over his nine-year NFL career. He made two AFL All-Star teams and helped the Dolphins win two Super Bowls, including the 1972 undefeated season.

Kiick, Csonka and Paul Warfield all left the Dolphins to play for the Memphis Southmen of the failed World Football League in 1975.

According to a 2017 SI article, Kiick was placed in a South Florida assisted living facility in July 2016 after being diagnosed with dementia/early-onset Alzheimer’s disease