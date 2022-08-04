Ex-ESPN mainstay lands job with new network

The Michael Jordan of fantasy football officially has a new home.

NBC Sports revealed Thursday that they have hired former ESPN mainstay Matthew Berry, who will be hosting multiple fantasy-focused shows on several different NBCUniversal platforms. He will also appear on the Sunday Night Football pregame show “Football Night in America.”

Welcome to the NBC Sports team, @MatthewBerryTMR! Matthew Berry joins Football Night in America and will host daily and weekly shows highlighting fantasy football and more on NBC, @peacockTV and NBC Sports digital platforms. pic.twitter.com/GJ5mudUFRY — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 4, 2022

Berry himself confirmed the news with a video post to his Twitter page.

The 52-year-old Berry has become synonymous with fantasy football over the last couple of decades. Nicknamed “The Talented Mr. Roto,” Berry had worked at ESPN since 2007, providing exhaustive fantasy coverage over the years with written columns, podcasts, and video features. He announced his departure from the network earlier this summer.

NBC Sports already has a strong presence in the fantasy football world, including their ownership of top fantasy sports site Rotoworld (recently rebranded as NBC Sports Edge). Adding Berry, who began his career at Rotoworld, will further increase their influence in the fantasy realm.