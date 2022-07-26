 Skip to main content
Ex-fan favorite WR announces his retirement from NFL

July 25, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Danny Amendola in football uniform

Sep 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (8) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The final curtain has officially come down on one receiver’s NFL career.

Veteran wideout Danny Amendola announced on Monday that he has decided to retire despite multiple NFL teams calling him this offseason.

“It was better than I could have ever imagined,” said the 36-year-old of his 13-season career, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Amendola also told Schefter that he is ready to pursue other opportunities, including a potential broadcasting career.

The undrafted Amendola enjoyed a fruitful NFL career playing for the St. Louis Rams, the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins, the Detroit Lions, and (most recently last season) the Houston Texans. It was in New England that Amendola became a major fan favorite. He was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams (XLIX over Seattle and LI over Atlanta) and consistently took pay cuts to stay with the Patriots.

Various lower-body injuries limited Amendola to just eight games for the Texans in 2021 (he caught 24 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns in those eight games). Though Amendola worked out with some big-name QBs this offseason, he will now be looking ahead to the next chapter of his life.

