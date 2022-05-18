 Skip to main content
Ex-Giants Pro Bowler signs with division rival

May 18, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
James Bradberry looking down

Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants released James Bradberry last week after they were unable to find a trade partner for him, and they probably will not be thrilled with where the defensive back ended up.

Bradberry has agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports. Several teams reached out after the Giants cut him, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Bradberry chose the Eagles over others.

Bradberry signed a three-year, $43.5 million free agent contract with the Giants two years ago. They saved roughly $10 million against the salary cap by releasing him this offseason.

Clearly still a productive player, Bradberry had 47 total tackles and four interceptions while playing in all 17 games last season. The 28-year-old made the Pro Bowl in 2020. He should immediately step into a starting role with the Eagles. Facing the Giants twice a year will be a nice motivator for him.

