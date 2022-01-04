Ex-NFL GM makes surprising prediction about Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown will not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he stripped off his uniform and left the stadium during Sunday’s game, and many believe his NFL career has unofficially come to an end. One former general manager is not so sure.

ESPN analyst and former New York Jets manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on the Brown situation during Tuesday’s edition of “Get Up!” He said he could see a team like the Dallas Cowboys giving Brown an opportunity to play. Yes, this season.

"I could [see Antonio Brown getting another shot in the NFL]." —@RealTannenbaum pic.twitter.com/OAp4HWwuUJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 4, 2022

“I can see a team like the Dallas Cowboys bringing him in and talking to him, maybe not even signing him initially,” Tannenbaum said. “If they go through the process, they simply could sign him to a one-day contract and say, ‘Hey, if today’s practice goes well, you can come back tomorrow.’ They could put in an infrastructure where he’s getting the help he needs.”

Tannenbaum mentioned how Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Between that and constant issues teams are facing with COVID protocols, the former executive is not ready to rule out Brown getting a call from a team this season.

Brown has gotten several chances since his career started spiraling downward, and he has blown them all. The 33-year-old has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. He was also arrested last year and pleaded no contest to a felony charge in an incident in which he assaulted a moving truck driver. More recently, Brown was suspended three games for turning in a fake COVID vaccine card.

And that’s not even close to all of it. In 2018, Brown threw furniture off the balcony at his luxury apartment in Miami (video here) in a fit of rage. One of the objects was said to have landed close to a 22-month-old boy. The father of that child sued Brown over the incident, and the two sides reached an undisclosed settlement that included Brown writing a check to the boy’s college fund.

Let’s also not forget about the incident where Brown berated police officers in front of his children and streamed it live on social media.

The Bucs gave Brown multiple chances despite his terrible track record, and he rewarded them on Sunday with what will go down as one of the most infamous temper tantrums in NFL history. It would be a surprise if another NFL team thinks his on-field abilities are worth the headaches.

Photo: Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports