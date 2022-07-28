Ex-Jaguars WR takes apparent shot at team

We now know of another person who won’t be attending pancake breakfast at Urban Meyer’s house any time soon.

New Detroit Lions receiver DJ Chark addressed reporters after Thursday’s practice and spoke on the difference in professionalism between the Lions and what he experienced last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“[It’s] night and day,” said Chark, per Lions writer Kory Woods. “It’s no games. It’s no gimmicks. You just come in and do your work.”

Chark spent the first four years of his career in Jacksonville, making the Pro Bowl in 2019. But he spoke specifically here about what he experienced last year with the Jaguars, so these remarks read like a swipe at how the team was run during the Meyer era. Chark’s remarks also sound very similar to what another player from last year’s Jags had to say earlier this week.

The 25-year-old Chark sounded very excited for Meyer’s tenure around this same time last summer. But Chark fractured his left ankle in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals and could only watch from the sideline the rest of the way as Meyer ran the team into the ground. That may help explain why the ex-second-rounder Chark is so happy about his change of scenery this year.