Ex-NFL WR Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room — dies at 38

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a hotel room on Monday.

Jackson, who was 38, had checked into a hotel in Brandon, Fla., on Jan. 11 and had been staying there since, according to WFLA in Tampa Bay. A housekeeper discovered his body on Monday, and police say there were no signs of trauma. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Jackson had been reported missing by his family on Feb. 10, but authorities located him two days later. Police assessed Jackson’s well-being and then closed the missing persons case at that time.

Johnson, a second-round pick in 2005, played 12 seasons in the NFL. He spent his first seven seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers before finishing his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made three Pro Bowls and had 9,080 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA-3.0