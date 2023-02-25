Ex-Patriots player shares great move Bill Belichick made in Arizona Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII has come and gone, but discussions about the poor field quality continue to persist. It was a hot topic in the aftermath of the game and remains so, and that likely comes as no surprise to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Although his team didn’t play in The Big Game this year, Belichick has played a Super Bowl in Arizona before. And leading up to Super Bowl XLIX at State Farm Stadium, retired wide receiver Danny Amendola says Belichick prepared the team for less-than-stellar field conditions.

“When you play a night game in AZ, for some reason the grass always gets a little dewy at night, and it’s so slick,” he said, via Boston.com. “I’ve worn seven studs on that field numerous times.

“One Super Bowl we played in, Bill made it a mandatory seven-stud game. We were all b—–g and moaning, but we didn’t have too many slips.”

The heavier cleats weren’t a favorite among the players but it prevented them from experiencing the issues Kansas City and Philadelphia dealt with this year. And Amendola has no pity for them, adding that their coaches should have been more thorough in their preparations.

“On that surface, you’ve got to switch the tires out and put the seven-studs in,” Amendola said. “I feel like you get a lot better traction. You don’t feel like you can play as fast in them, but at the same time, you’re chopping it up, you’re gripping the turf. . . . Anybody that slipped, look at the cleats they were wearing. They were probably wearing the wrong tires.”

There’s a reason why Belichick is considered one of the greatest head coaches of all time. Every single detail matters.